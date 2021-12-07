The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £78.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,483.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,443.23.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
