The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £78.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,483.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,443.23.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

