The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $389.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $235.45 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

