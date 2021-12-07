The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €84.00 ($94.38) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.20 ($103.60).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.88 ($80.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

