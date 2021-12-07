The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.31 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD stock opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $434.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

