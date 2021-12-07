The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.59. The company has a market cap of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

