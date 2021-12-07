The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,916,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.72. 116,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,354. The firm has a market cap of $436.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

