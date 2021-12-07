The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 77,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.