The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.63. 17,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 621,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.
LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 1.22.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
