The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.63. 17,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 621,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

