The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading Down 2%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 12,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 776,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

