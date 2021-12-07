The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $956.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lovesac by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.