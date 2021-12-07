The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $542.60

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.60 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.35). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.35), with a volume of 150,708 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 542.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.13. The stock has a market cap of £698.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

