The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $5.37 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00010594 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.90 billion and $1.72 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00140738 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.00591231 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

