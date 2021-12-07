The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $225,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $347.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

