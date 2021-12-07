The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.