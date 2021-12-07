The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,441.52

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,441.52 ($19.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,425 ($18.90). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,445 ($19.16), with a volume of 22,061 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($24.00) target price on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The stock has a market cap of £668.17 million and a PE ratio of 43.39.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

