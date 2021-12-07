The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,432 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $290,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. 223,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

