The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 600,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 69,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.