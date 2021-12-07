The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,050,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $150.39. 379,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

