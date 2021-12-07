The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $11.71. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 12,891 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.