The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

WU traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 344,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

