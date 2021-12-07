The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Williams Companies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 34,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,850,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

