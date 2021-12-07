The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.49. The9 shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 716,271 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The9 in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The9 in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of The9 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

