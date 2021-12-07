Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.14. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

THRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

