Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $39,290.93 and $270.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

