Thomas Aj Frank Sells 15,504 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 637,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

