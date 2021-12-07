Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 6.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,358,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 298,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.32. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

