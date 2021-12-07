Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.31

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.31 and traded as high as C$152.95. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$151.95, with a volume of 318,993 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$73.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.