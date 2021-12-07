Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $21,171.85 and approximately $174,824.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00317860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.