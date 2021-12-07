Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,136 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

