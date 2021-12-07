Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,623 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

