Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 32,133 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

