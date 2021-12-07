Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 56,047 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLR opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 245,500 shares of company stock worth $11,288,535 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

