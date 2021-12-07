Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 430,439 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 430,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.