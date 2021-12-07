Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.