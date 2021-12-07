Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 24,562 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of First Busey worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

