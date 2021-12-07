Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,782 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.42 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

