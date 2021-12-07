Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 320,250 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 298.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

