Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,455 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of SailPoint Technologies worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,006,000.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

