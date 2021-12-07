Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,333 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

