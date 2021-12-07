Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,576 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

