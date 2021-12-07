Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16.

