Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.30 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.45 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

