Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.15 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 105.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -114.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

