Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.16 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Xerox worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 51.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1,996.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Xerox by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 812.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

