Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.23 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foot Locker by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,015 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 63,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.