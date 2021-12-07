Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

