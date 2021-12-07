Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.90% of QCR worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

