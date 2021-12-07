Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.