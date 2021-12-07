Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.47% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 545.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,609,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 67,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $52.90.

