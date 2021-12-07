Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in State Street were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 39.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.